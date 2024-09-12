KSUM inks MoU with German IT major to foster innovation

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global IT service provider adesso India to mentor start-ups and help them scale up their innovative projects. .

Headquartered in Germany, adesso India has an office at Infopark in Kochi.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and adesso India managing director Shali Hassan signed the MoU in the presence of Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT.

Noting that it is a significant tie-up for the ecosystem, Mr. Anoop said the collaboration with adesso India would open new avenues for start-ups to market their innovative products and services beyond the usual terrains. He added that the collaboration will also help foster innovation and enable start-ups to scale up their ventures.

Mr. Hassan said the bi-modal partnership will focus on leveraging new age technology and ideas to accelerate business outcomes and help regional start-ups to explore global markets and perspectives.“

Enhancing ecosystem

The KSUM and adesso will collaborate to enhance the ecosystem for supporting innovation for the products and services of start-ups. To enable possibilities of market outreach, adesso will provide KSUM start-ups with enhanced market exposure through its network and industry connections.

adesso also intends to collaborate with academic institutions to foster innovation projects in automotive, mobility, fintech and digital sectors. With a focus on driving innovative solutions to modern business challenges, adesso will also actively engage, steer and participate in various innovation and hackathon initiatives of KSUM.

On its part, KSUM will scout for interesting start-ups relevant to adesso and conduct talent engagement and acquisition activities through hackathons. With this partnership, KSUM will provide adesso with access to its Labs and Innovation Center for various innovation pilots and proof of concepts.

