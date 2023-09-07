ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM-incubated start-up to export 150 robots to Britain

September 07, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Robots developed by Sastra Robotics will reduce human intervention in discovering hardware and software failures in electronic smart devices

The Hindu Bureau

Sastra Robotics, a start-up incubating under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has signed a deal with one of the top information technology (IT) companies in the United Kingdom to export 150 robots to Britain.

According to a communication here on Thursday, the robots using artificial intelligence (AI) perform quality testing tasks that cannot be done by humans. Equipped with advanced robotic arms, these robots function like human hands and fingers and are primarily used to figure out defects in areas like mobile, space, defence, banking, and sophisticated equipment.

Aronin Ponnappan, co-founder and CEO, Sastra Robotics, said that the robots developed by the firm had added another feather to projects like ‘Made in Kerala’ and ‘Make in India’.

The robots have been completely designed and developed in Kerala. They will reduce human intervention in discovering hardware and software failures in electronic smart devices with touch screens besides predicting the reasons for those failures by deploying AI technology, the communication said.

CONNECT WITH US