KSUM flags potential for Kerala start-ups to do business with Africa

February 27, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) CEO Anoop Ambika on Tuesday stressed the need for Kerala-based start-up companies to tap the potential of the African market through better collaboration.

Inaugurating the ‘Scale to West Africa’ conclave at the Technopark here, he said Africa was a mature market and a lot of social changes and innovations were happening there. “The good work that our start-ups do actually becomes the most powerful marketing message of the State. Besides, the clients become ambassadors of the vibrant start-up and knowledge ecosystem of Kerala,” he said.

Mr.Anoop also launched the enhanced digital platform of the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery. Around 15 start-ups presented their products and services before the Liberian delegation, seeking possibilities of collaboration in various domains.

The conclave was aimed at setting the stage for the scaling up of technology and business collaboration between the vibrant West African economies and the Indian IT and start-up ecosystem.

Augustus J. Flomo, former Deputy Minister of Economy of Liberia and CEO of Gusceman INC, said Africa was a new frontier of opportunities for businesses and enterprises in information and communications technology, fintech, manufacturing and real estate sectors.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, Cecelia C. Kpangabala Flomo, Executive Registrar, Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery, Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University Kerala; Sreekumar V, GTECH Secretary and Vishal B Kadam, Programme Head, Incubation, KSUM, were among those present.

The event saw the participation of over 100 start-ups, industry leaders, and distinguished guests from across the globe, paving the way for greater synergy between Indian technological innovations with West African markets.

