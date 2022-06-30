KSUM, CUK may sign up for incubation centre

Proposal envisages to make CUK labs available for initial activities of start-ups

In a move that is expected to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem in northern districts, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, are on the verge of setting up an incubation centre at the university.

The decision comes close on the heels of the recently held Rural India Business Conclave in Kasaragod, where stakeholders had discussed a host of relevant topics. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the incubation centre is expected shortly.

After the three-day Agribusiness Summit, a meeting was held to take the idea forward. CUK Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Director Anitha Karun, Malabar Angel Network co-founder P.K. Gopalakrishnan, K. Srinivas, KSUM project director Riyas M.P., KSUM Business Development coordinator Sayyid Sawad, and potential investors from Kasaragod attended the meeting.

The proposal envisages to make available the labs of the CUK for the initial activities of the start-ups. The university also plans to conduct an extensive study on the start-up ecosystem in the State. Besides, start-ups will get mentorship from a team of academic experts from the university. As part of the new education policy, the 28 departments in the university will have the facility to support local entrepreneurship.

As a prelude to formalising the partnership, successful start-up founders from the State will interact with CUK students. A combine of Angel investors based in Kasaragod, who are interested in investing in start-ups, has also been formed.