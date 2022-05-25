KSUM-backed Genrobotics gets ₹20-crore investment from global firm

For mission to eradicate manual scavenging

Genrobotics, the start-up company from Kerala that developed the sewer-cleaning robot Bandicoot for phasing out manual scavenging, has received an investment of ₹20 crore from Chennai-headquartered global technology company Zoho Corp.

The investment will be utilised by Genrobotics in its mission to eradicate manual scavenging in India and provide safety and dignity to workers in the sanitation and oil and gas industries.

Genrobotics developed Bandicoot a few years ago, becoming the world’s first robotic scavenger, which helps clean confined spaces such as sewers manholes, sewer wells, storm water manholes, oily water sewers and stormwater sewers in refineries.

Commenting on the development, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), John M. Thomas said this investment was an encouragement for Genrobotics to explore more possibilities in a thriving deep-tech ecosystem in India.

Vimal Govind M.K., CEO and co-founder, Genrobotics, said Bandicoot was transforming the sanitation and oil and gas industries by offering a viable alternative to the dangerous practice of manual cleaning.

“The investment from Zoho will help us expand our advanced R&D infrastructure, build large-scale production facilities, hire more talent, increase our exports to ASEAN markets and expand our global footprint,” he added.

Founded in 2017, Genrobotics has also developed robot-assisted gait training solution, G Gaiter, for the faster rehabilitation of paraplegic patients.