KSU wrests control of Mar Ivanios College union after 24 years

November 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

SFI emerges victorious in 56 out of 70 colleges affiliated to Kerala University

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged a surprise win in the college union election held at Mar Ivanios College here where the Congress feeder unit emerged victorious after 24 years on Friday.

The organisation also registered success in the elections held to college unions under the University of Kerala by wresting control of other Students Federation of India (SFI) strongholds, including the college union in Nedumangad Government College, where the KSU won after 14 years.

At Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, KSU candidates were elected to the positions of chairperson, vice chairperson and general secretary.

The shock defeats dampened the spirits of the SFI, even as the organisation remained way ahead of its rivals by winning in 56 out of 70 colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala. The CPI(M) students’ wing emerged victorious in University College, Government College for Women, and Government Arts College here among other institutions.

Tension prevailed at the colleges that witnessed tight contests. Clashes broke out between SFI and KSU activists at various places, including Iqbal College, Peringamala, and Mar Ivanios College. One police officer was injured in the ruckus outside Iqbal College where the KSU won the election after three years.

