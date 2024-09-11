ADVERTISEMENT

KSU triumphs in Kannur college union elections, dismantles SFI strongholds

Published - September 11, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

KSU and MSF workers of Krishna Menon Government Women’s College Pallikunnu in Kannur on Wednesday celebrating the victory in the college union election. | Photo Credit: MOHAN S.K.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has secured a historic victory in the college union elections under Kannur University, making a significant comeback by capturing several campuses long dominated by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

For the first time in a decade, the KSU claimed a crucial win at Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College, a notable triumph in what has been a stronghold of the SFI.

In a major breakthrough, the KSU secured 31 of the 46 seats at NSS College, Mattanur, an institution in a traditionally Left-leaning area. The KSU also regained control of Donbosco College at Angadikadavu, a seat lost last year to the SFI.

The KSU retained its hold on key colleges, including Nirmalagiri College, Madayi Cooperative College, and MG College in Iritty. Additionally, the KSU wrested back from the SFI Mary Matha College at Alakode, Devamatha Arts and Science College, Paisakary, and Cherupuzha’s Navjyoti College.

District president of the KSU M.C. Atul attributed the victory to the party’s pro-student stance. “This win is a reflection of the student community’s trust in the KSU’s approach to student issues. We owe this success to the enlightened students who stood with us,” he said.

P. Muhammad Shammas, KSU State vice-president, said the outcome signalled a growing dissatisfaction with the SFI and the Left Democratic Front government.

“This is the beginning of the end of SFI’s campus dominance, and KSU is ready to lead democratic struggles in Kerala’s educational institutions,” Mr. Shammas said, adding the victory as a resurgence of democratic values in student politics.

However, the election was marred by violence. SFI activists allegedly assaulted MSF general secretary Salman Abdur Razak in the wake of KSU victory at Kannur Krishna Menon Women’s College.

