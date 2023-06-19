KSU to hold education bandh today

June 19, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has called for an education bandh in the State on Tuesday to force the government to open up about the alleged rot in the higher education sector in the wake of a series of cases of certificate forgery and deceit.

Announcing this here on Monday, KSU State president Aloshious Xavier took a swipe at Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders by calling them ‘Kumbidi’ -- a fictional film character that tricks people into believing that he is able to appear at two different places simultaneously.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) should show such Kumbidis their place, he demanded, referring to the fake certificate row at Maharaja’s College and the controversy over Nikhil Thomas, a regular student of MSM College in Kayamkulam securing admission for higher studies with a certificate said to be from a university outside Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

By using the higher education sector for its organisational activities, the SFI is challenging the student community, Mr. Xavier said. He accused a CPI(M) leader from Alappuzha of intervening to secure admission for Mr. Thomas at MSM College.

Mr. Xavier said he petitioned the State Police Chief to launch an investigation against SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho, who apparently claimed that the certificate submitted by Mr. Thomas wasn’t fake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.