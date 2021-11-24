Kerala

KSU to challenge reappointment of VC

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has decided to challenge in court the decision to reappoint Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.

The order issuing reappointment of the Vice Chancellor was made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday. The reappointment came a day after Mr. Gopinath was given a farewell after he completed a tenure of four years. However, with his reappointment, he is reportedly the first VC to serve for eight years, ie till 2025.

KSU district president Mohammed Shammas said that they would take legal opinion and would file a case against the reappointment. He alleged that the appointment was illegal. A person who has crossed the age of 60 cannot be appointed as Vice Chancellor, he claimed.


