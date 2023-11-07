KSU stages protests against police action on its activists

November 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a Secretariat march on Tuesday in protest against the alleged police excesses during their march to the official residence of Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu here on Monday.

The police used water cannon to thwart the KSU workers who tried to topple the barricade erected in front of the Secretariat gate. Some activists surprised the police when they attempted to scale the barricade and the Secretariat compound wall to gain entry into the premises. The police were successful in pushing them back, preventing further escalation of the confrontation.

The activists, though few in number, did not disperse and continued to shout slogans against the police, accusing it of high-handedness and using the lathi against KSU State executive member Nazia Mundapally and hitting another activist Abhijith.

KSU State vice president Yadu Krishnan M.J., who inaugurated the protest, warned that the union would resort to strong protests in days to come, for not only Sree Kerala Varma College but the entire higher education sector in the State was in dire straits. He was remanded later in the day.

The KSU had called an education strike across the State on Tuesday. Some educational institutions declared a holiday owing to the strike.

The union had taken out the march to Dr. Bindu’s residence on Monday in protest against the alleged manipulation of college union election results by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. It said three of its activists were injured and four arrested though there was no provocation for it.

On Tuesday, Ms. Mundapally alleged that the police deliberately attacked her on being asked why male police personnel were pushing around female KSU workers even as women police personnel were standing by. “It was a deliberate blow to my nose,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the police hit Ms. Mundapally on the face though there was no confrontation. Another activist was hit on the head. Any bid to crush student agitations would result in a backlash. The Congress would take a decision on the road ahead if action was not taken against those responsible for the attack on students, he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala termed the police action unpardonable. “The Chief Minister who handles the Home portfolio should give an answer,” he said.

Protests were held in other parts of the State too. In Adoor, a march by the KSU activists to the Adoor Dy.SP office in Pathanamthitta district led to a tense situation. The protestors and the police engaged in a war of words and some jostling when the march was blocked. The police dispersed the protestors by resorting to lathi charge. Some KSU activists reportedly sustained injuries. The activists also held a protest in front of the police station.

