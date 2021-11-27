KSU stages protest against re-appointment of Vice Chancellor

KANNUR

27 November 2021 01:15 IST

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a protest against Gopinath Ravindran, who returned to Kannur University after his re-appointment as Vice Chancellor, on Friday.

The activists blocked the entrance to the university when Mr. Ravindran arrived to join duty.

Opening the protest, KSU district president P. Muhammed Shammas said the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindran was an instance of favour done for appointing the wives of CPI(M) leaders in violation of norms. He said the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindran, overlooking the age criteria, would be legally challenged.

