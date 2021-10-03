KSU shows black flag to Minister

KSU activists waving black flags at Revenue Minster K. Rajan at Nattika on Sunday. There was a minor clash between KSU and CPI activists.

Thrissur

03 October 2021 22:50 IST

Activists allege that Revenue Minister is trying to protect POCSO-case accused

Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists on Sunday blocked Revenue Minister K. Rajan’s vehicle and waved black flags at him alleging that the Minister was trying to protect a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case accused.

The protesters alleged that the Minster was trying to scuttle the case using his political influence.

“The CPI is protecting the accused, who was expelled from the Congress party. The Minster is trying to save the accused from Nattika Assembly Constituency. The CPI, which claims to be saviours of women’s rights, are protecting an accused who violated the rights of children,” they said.

The KSU asked how can the Minister, a national leader of the AIYF give place for a POCSO accused in the organisation.

Those who argue for gender justice are conveniently ignoring the rights of women in the case of the accused. It’s an open challenge against society, they said.

The activists waved black flags when the Minister was returning after a function at Sree Narayana Hall, Nattika. Minor altercation occurred between KSU activists and CPI workers. The police arrested the KSU leaders, who led the protest.

In a statement Youth Congress State general secretary Sobha Subin demanded action against those who unleashed attacks on KSU activists, who were protesting peacefully.

The CPI will have to pay a hefty price if they try to handle peaceful protests with violence, he said.