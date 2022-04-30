KSU seeks to end evaluation impasse

April 30, 2022 20:37 IST

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has sought modification of answer key for Chemistry paper for Plus Two classes against the backdrop of the boycott of evaluation of answer scripts by a section of teachers. KSU State president K.M. Abhijith told the media here on Saturday that the Education department should take steps to sort out the issue and restart the evaluation. He added that the KSU would protest against the department for messing up the process.