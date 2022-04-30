KSU seeks to end evaluation impasse
The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has sought modification of answer key for Chemistry paper for Plus Two classes against the backdrop of the boycott of evaluation of answer scripts by a section of teachers. KSU State president K.M. Abhijith told the media here on Saturday that the Education department should take steps to sort out the issue and restart the evaluation. He added that the KSU would protest against the department for messing up the process.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.