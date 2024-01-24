GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSU seeks adequate security on Maharaja’s College campus

January 24, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) has urged the authorities to ensure adequate security for students to pursue their academic programmes in a peaceful atmosphere at Maharaja’s College.

The CCTVs set up on the campus earlier were stolen, and no concrete action was taken to nab those behind the act, the organisation alleged. KSU district president K.M. Krishnalal urged the college authorities to end the illegal stay of those affiliated to the Students Federation of India in hostels. The construction of the compound wall around the campus should be completed immediately, he said.

