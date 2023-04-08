KSU reorganisation stirs a hornet’s nest in KPCC

April 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dispute over the reorganisation of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) appears to have roiled intra-party feuding within the State unit of Congress. The development looks set to aggravate consternation among the party cadres as it comes in the wake of the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress’ reorganisation a day ago.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership expressed its displeasure over the “unilateral” selections which allegedly overlooked the recommendations that had been made by the former. Furthermore, KPCC vice-president V.T. Balram and general secretary K. Jayanth have both conveyed their intention to relieve themselves from their additional responsibility of overseeing the functioning of the feeder organisation in protest against its reorganisation.

The formal release of the list of the new office-bearers by the National Students’ Union of India on Saturday stirred the hornet’s nest. The 80-member “jumbo” committee included two senior vice- presidents, four vice-presidents, 30 general secretaries and 43 state executive members. The reorganisation had begun after the appointment of Aloshious Xavier as KSU state president last year.

Norms ‘flouted’

According to sources privy to the purported wrangling, the KPCC had proposed a leaner panel of 45 office-bearers with a considerable representation of women. Besides, the State unit had recommended enforcing the organisational norms of restricting office-bearership among unmarried members despite there being calls to relax the rule.

However, the finalised list of KSU office-bearers has “flouted” such norms and also upset factional equations in the Congress’ Kerala unit, resulting in certain groups voicing their annoyance.

It was only a day ago that several Congress MPs complained to the party high command against the finalisation of the Mahila Congress office-bearers’ list without consultations with the State leadership.