ADVERTISEMENT

KSU, MSF workers clash over IUML flag at Rahul rally

April 20, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) clashed at Wandoor on Thursday night over the issue of raising the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flag during a roadshow taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The IUML had been goaded against using its flags during Mr. Gandhi’s roadshows in Wayanad constituency. On Thursday evening, when Mr. Gandhi took out a roadshow at Wandoor, Congress workers had questioned one IUML supporter waving the party flag.

Although the IUML worker stopped waving the flag, the workers of the KSU and MSF clashed over the issue after the roadshow. Senior Congress and IUML leaders had to intervene to pacify the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US