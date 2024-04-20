GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSU, MSF workers clash over IUML flag at Rahul rally

April 20, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) clashed at Wandoor on Thursday night over the issue of raising the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flag during a roadshow taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The IUML had been goaded against using its flags during Mr. Gandhi’s roadshows in Wayanad constituency. On Thursday evening, when Mr. Gandhi took out a roadshow at Wandoor, Congress workers had questioned one IUML supporter waving the party flag.

Although the IUML worker stopped waving the flag, the workers of the KSU and MSF clashed over the issue after the roadshow. Senior Congress and IUML leaders had to intervene to pacify the students.

