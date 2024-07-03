ADVERTISEMENT

KSU marches to Secretariat in protest against registering case against MLAs

Published - July 03, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a Secretariat march on Wednesday in protest against the State police for registering a case against Congress MLAs M. Vincent and Chandy Oommen, over the alleged violence in front of the Sreekaryam police station on Tuesday night.

The KSU workers raised slogans against the Students Federation of India (SFI), the activists of which allegedly assaulted a KSU leader on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala. The protesters, who marched from Palayam, destroyed SFI flags and posters along the way.

The police used water cannon to push back the KSU workers who tried to topple the barricade placed in front of the Secretariat gate. Later, the protesters sat in protest, blocking the MG Road. Aloshious Xavier, State president of the KSU, and other leaders were part of the protest march.

