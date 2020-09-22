KSU march to DIG office turns violent

Police trying to suppress peaceful protests, says KPCC secretary

A protest march taken out by KSU activists to the DIG office here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel turned violent.

The police erected barricades 100 metre from the DIG office and stopped the activists. The police resorted to a lathi-charge after minor clashes occurred following the inauguration of the march by DCC president M.P. Vincent. The police arrested and removed the activists.

KPCC secretary John Daniel said the police were trying to suppress peaceful protests by the youth organisation.

The police personnel who resorted to the lathi-charge were not wearing nameplates, alleged KPCC secretary Shaji Kodankandath. He has sent a complaint to the DIG demanding action against the police personnel who were not wearing nameplates.