ADVERTISEMENT

KSU makes gains in college elections in Palakkad

November 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress’s student union Kerala Students Union (KSU) improved its positions in the college union elections held in the district’s colleges under the University of Calicut on Wednesday.

Although the Students Federation of India (SFI) too claimed victory on several campuses, the SFI’s performance was not up to expectations.

The alliance led by the KSU wrested the student union from the SFI at Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, and NSS College, Ottapalam. The KSU victory at Pattambi college was after 40 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSU made gains at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and NSS College, Nenmara.

The students belonging to different parties took out rallies in towns near colleges claiming victory in the union elections. However, the KSU procession stood out for its jubilation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US