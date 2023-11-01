KSU makes gains in college elections in Palakkad

November 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Congress’s student union Kerala Students Union (KSU) improved its positions in the college union elections held in the district’s colleges under the University of Calicut on Wednesday.

Although the Students Federation of India (SFI) too claimed victory on several campuses, the SFI’s performance was not up to expectations.

The alliance led by the KSU wrested the student union from the SFI at Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, and NSS College, Ottapalam. The KSU victory at Pattambi college was after 40 years.

The KSU made gains at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and NSS College, Nenmara.

The students belonging to different parties took out rallies in towns near colleges claiming victory in the union elections. However, the KSU procession stood out for its jubilation.