KSU denounces SFI for campus violence

March 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the SFI have unleashed a culture of lawlessness in educational institutions in the State, Aloysius Xavier, State president of KSU, has said.

Addressing journalists at the Ernakulam Press Club on Saturday, he referred to Thursday’s incident at Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, where teachers and Principal were held ‘hostage’ by its activists for 10 hours. Such violence and intimidation, especially against women teachers of different colleges, has become a curse on the State’s educational sector. The SFI has become a liability for students and a blot on student organisations. Complaints against perpetrators of such violence and drug peddlers who are active on many campuses often go unheeded, he said and added that KSU activists would take out a march to the Secretariat on Monday to denounce the attacks.

