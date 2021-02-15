KSU, BJYM marches turn violent in Palakkad

The police use water cannons to disperse protesters

The Collectorate here witnessed protests and violence on Monday when the workers of the KSU and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out marches in protest against the alleged back-door appointments by the government.

Police caned the protesters and used water cannons to disperse them when they tried to barge into the PSC office by breaking the police cordon. Several BJYM and KSU workers were injured in the action. BJYM State vice president E.P. Nandakumar inaugurated the Yuva Morcha march. District president Prasant Sivan presided. Vice president K.M. Pratheesh, district secretaries Naveen Vadakkanthara and Prasant Vadavannur, and district treasurer Ajay Varma led the march. KSU leaders alleged that the police used water cannons on them even before the inauguration without any provocation. Police arrested seven KSU workers, including its district president, for barging into the PSC Office. Youth Congress State general secretary Sobha Subin inaugurated the march. KSU district president K.S. Jayaghosh presided.