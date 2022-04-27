KSU asks Governor to take action against Controller of Exams

Official accused of meeting CPI(M) district secretary

KANNUR

The Kerala Students Union has written a letter to Chancellor Arif Mohammad Khan to take necessary action against the Kannur University Examinations Controller P.J. Vincent for allegedly meeting Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan following the controversy surrounding the recurrence of old question papers for the third semester of Bsc. Psychology and Botany examinations held last week.

In his complaint, KSU district president P. Muhammad Shamas said that the university was governed by a party and that decisions were made by the district secretary of the ruling party, which undermined the credibility of the university and that the Controller’s action was illegal.

Mr. Vincent taking the moral responsibility had even decided to resign from the post. But after the meeting with the CPI(M) leader, he later decided to go on 10 days’ leave from April 28, Mr. Shamas said. University Vice -Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has formed a team to investigate the issue.

Apparently, Mr. Jayarajan had come in support of both the VC and Controller, blaming the faculty members who prepared the question paper for the lapse. Even the Governor, who formed the Board of Studies, has a moral responsibility, he said.