ADVERTISEMENT

KSU activists stage protest demanding justice for full A+ holders

Published - June 18, 2024 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Students under the aegis of the Kerala Students’ Union staging a protest at the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not secure a seat for Plus-One. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Students under the aegis of the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a sit-in at the office of the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not obtain a seat for Plus-One. Two students, Abhishek and Suryadathan, who did not get seats in two allotments, despite securing A+ in all subjects, were at the forefront of the protest.

KSU activists who reached the office around 10.15 a.m. informed the RDD of the reason for the protest first and then staged a sit-in at the office. Later, they moved the protest outside following police intervention. The protesters were later arrested.

Activists who refused to board the police vehicle continued their protest on Francis Road but were ultimately shifted with the help of additional forces. KSU district president V.T. Suraj, State committee member Arjun Poonath, and district vice presidents M.P. Ragin, Fayis Naduvannur, and Fuvad Suveen were among those who were arrested. They were released on bail later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US