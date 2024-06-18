KSU activists stage protest demanding justice for full A+ holders

Kozhikode

Students under the aegis of the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a sit-in at the office of the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not obtain a seat for Plus-One. Two students, Abhishek and Suryadathan, who did not get seats in two allotments, despite securing A+ in all subjects, were at the forefront of the protest.

KSU activists who reached the office around 10.15 a.m. informed the RDD of the reason for the protest first and then staged a sit-in at the office. Later, they moved the protest outside following police intervention. The protesters were later arrested.

Activists who refused to board the police vehicle continued their protest on Francis Road but were ultimately shifted with the help of additional forces. KSU district president V.T. Suraj, State committee member Arjun Poonath, and district vice presidents M.P. Ragin, Fayis Naduvannur, and Fuvad Suveen were among those who were arrested. They were released on bail later.