GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU activists stage protest demanding justice for full A+ holders

Published - June 18, 2024 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students under the aegis of the Kerala Students’ Union staging a protest at the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not secure a seat for Plus-One.

Students under the aegis of the Kerala Students’ Union staging a protest at the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not secure a seat for Plus-One. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode

Students under the aegis of the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a sit-in at the office of the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday on behalf of the students who bagged full A+ in the SSLC examination, yet could not obtain a seat for Plus-One. Two students, Abhishek and Suryadathan, who did not get seats in two allotments, despite securing A+ in all subjects, were at the forefront of the protest.

KSU activists who reached the office around 10.15 a.m. informed the RDD of the reason for the protest first and then staged a sit-in at the office. Later, they moved the protest outside following police intervention. The protesters were later arrested.

Activists who refused to board the police vehicle continued their protest on Francis Road but were ultimately shifted with the help of additional forces. KSU district president V.T. Suraj, State committee member Arjun Poonath, and district vice presidents M.P. Ragin, Fayis Naduvannur, and Fuvad Suveen were among those who were arrested. They were released on bail later.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.