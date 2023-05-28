HamberMenu
KSU activists clash with each other

May 28, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) purportedly clashed with each other at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a State executive meeting of the KSU held following its recent reorganisation.

A disagreement over the inclusion of married members as office-bearers of KSU is suspected to have sparked the altercation. While a few married members of the KSU State committee resigned following pressure raised by various quarters, the reluctance showed by some others apparently miffed those who demanded the norms be enforced, sources said.

While the ensuing debate led to some members engaging in an altercation, some KPCC leaders intervened to restore peace.

The Museum police was yet to register a case. No complaint has been received yet, an officer said.

