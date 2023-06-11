ADVERTISEMENT

KSU accuses Vidya of violating university rules

June 11, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has accused Students Federation of India leader K. Vidya, who is facing allegations of forgery, of violating rules while doing her MPhil course.

KSU State vice president P. Mohammad Shammas told mediapersons on Saturday that Ms. Vidya pursued MPhil at a study centre of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, between 2018 December and 2019 December.

At the same time, she had worked as a guest lecturer at Sree Sankara College, Kalady, between June and November 2019. This was against the laws as she got fellowship from the university and salary from the college.

Mr. Shammas claimed she did all this with the support of SFI leaders as she was a union representative of the organisation at the time.

