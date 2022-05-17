KSTRC reinstates driver suspended for driving bus into floodwaters

Jayadeep Sebastian, a driver with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) who drove a public transport bus into the floodwaters last year and risked the lives of passengers on board, has been reinstated in service.

KSRTC sources said here on Tuesday that the corporation issued an order reinstating Mr. Sebastian, who had been placed under suspension for the last seven months, in service. “As per the new order, Mr. Sebastian will now join the Guruvayur depot as a driver,’‘ confirmed an official.

The footage of Mr. Sebastian driving the KSRTC bus into the floodwaters that inundated the road section in front of the St.Mary's church at Poonjar in October last year had gone viral in social media. The bus, which was heading to Erattupetta, got stuck in the water and the passengers on board were rescued with local assistance.

Mr. Sebastian, a driver attached to the Erattupetta depot, was immediately placed under suspension while the Motor Vehicle Department initiated proceedings to cancel his driving license. Despite these, he soon came up with videos in the social media, mocking the authorities of initiating action for attempting to save the lives of passengers.

In one of the videos, Mr. Sebastian claimed that he had driven into the water with the permission of the conductor and the passengers on board but the vehicle got stuck in a heavy gush of water, causing its engine to stop. He then drove the vehicle towards the church and parked it near its compound wall, thus enabling the rescue of people on board.

The bus, which had sustained heavy damages in the process, was later towed away from the location after the floodwaters receded.