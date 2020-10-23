Kerala

KSTC to set up digital printing and dyeing unit

Kerala State Textile Corporation Limited (KSTC) will set up an environment-friendly fabric dyeing and digital printing unit using modern technology at Nadukani.

The Nadukani Textile Digital Printing and Dyeing Centre will be established on 10 acres. The foundation stone for the centre will be laid on October 23 in the presence of Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who will be the chief guest, and Lok Sabha and Rajyasabha MPs.

K.T. Jayarajan, MD, KSTC, said the establishment of the centre would help the State which was hugely dependent on Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for carrying out dyeing, printing, and finishing of fabrics.

He said the unit aimed to process nearly 30,000 metres of fabric per day and one crore metres per year. “The expected sales turnover is approximately ₹23.50 crore when it functions fully,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 12:21:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kstc-to-set-up-digital-printing-and-dyeing-unit/article32922622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY