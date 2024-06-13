KSTA welcomes HC order vacating KAT stay on higher secondary teacher transfer

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) has welcomed the Kerala High Court judgment vacating the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) stay on higher secondary teacher transfer.

The judgment was a victory for the government’s resoluteness and the KSTA’s firm stand, a statement from the organisation said here on Thursday.

The KSTA stand was that the transfer should be completed online in compliance with the guidelines during the vacation. However, a few vested interests were responsible for the crisis in the transfer. Some teachers were influenced by the category teacher organisations’ propaganda against the government’s transfer order and approached the KAT. The court had made it clear that the government had the right to carry out transfers and other service matters, the KSTA said, lauding the General Education department and the Minister for the stand on the issue.

‘Bring in clarity’

The Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association has welcomed the end to the uncertainty over transfer. In a statement, the association said the government should take immediate steps to address the lack of clarity in the teacher transfer guidelines by accepting the core of the High Court judgment and complete the teacher transfer for 2024-25 timely and in a manner that it did not get tangled in legal battles.