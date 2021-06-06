KSTA to provide digital equipment to students

20,000 students students to benefit under ‘Veedu oru vidyalayam’ project

With digital divide continuing to be a matter of concern in the new academic year, the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) has launched a project to ensure facilities for education in students’ homes.

‘Veedu oru vidyalayam’ is aimed at getting across the message that teachers are with students for ensuring access to digital classes. A total of 20,000 students will be provided with digital equipment and study material for uninterrupted learning.

The project will focus on coastal, hilly, and tribal areas of the State. Digital equipment, facilities for practicals, equipment for mathematics, library books, mobile recharge facilities, cable/Internet availability, textbooks and other support will be made available to students. Preliminary estimates have put the number of students without facilities for digital classes in the State at 49,000.

The KSTA, in a statement, said it was geared up for arranging adequate academic resources and ensuring teacher empowerment to provide additional support to students through online classes, apart from the ongoing digital classes. ‘Veedu oru vidyalayam’ will help students stay on the path of learning, it said.

Last year, at the start of digital classes through Victers channel, the KSTA had distributed 4,000 TVs, laptops, and mobile phones among students and arranged necessary facilities at the study centres.