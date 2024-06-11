ADVERTISEMENT

KSTA stages protest march to DGE office against laxity in filling posts

Published - June 11, 2024 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Kerala School Teachers’ Association take out a protest march to the office of the Director of General Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) took out a demonstration to the office of the Director of General Education (DGE) here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The march was taken out in protest against the laxity on the part of the DGE in filling vacant posts for the heads of various offices under the General Education Department and clearing backlog of files.

The pro-CPI(M) outfit accused senior officials in the office of the DGE to have adopted a passive stance towards the reforms being spearheaded by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association faulted senior officials for having failed to fill the key posts prior to the school reopening. The DGE office had sought confidential reports for the promotion of head teachers only on May 30. A similar stance existed in making appointments and teacher transfers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Numerous vacancies including two for regional deputy directors, five assistant directors, five deputy directors of education, 23 district educational officers, 130 principals, 175 high school head teachers, and 31 assistant educational officers remain vacant, pushing the General Education sector into disarray. Besides, four principal posts are yet to be filled in panchayat higher secondary schools, they claimed.

KSTA general secretary K. Badarunnisa inaugurated the protest. KSTA president D. Sudheesh, treasurer T.K.A. Shafi and secretary A. Najeeb also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US