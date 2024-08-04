KSTA, KPSTA to support rehabilitation in Wayanad

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) is lending a helping hand to the disaster-hit people of Wayanad. The biggest teacher union in the State, the KSTA will raise ₹1 crore from teachers for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). It will also participate in fund raising activities for the CMDRF. The KSTA, in a statement, said it would take up activities for coordination of various education agencies and providing psychological support to students.

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association will take up disaster relief activities to the tune of ₹1 crore as part of a rehabilitation package. Ten houses, study material, and other construction will form part of the package.