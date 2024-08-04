GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSTA, KPSTA to support rehabilitation in Wayanad

Published - August 04, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) is lending a helping hand to the disaster-hit people of Wayanad. The biggest teacher union in the State, the KSTA will raise ₹1 crore from teachers for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). It will also participate in fund raising activities for the CMDRF. The KSTA, in a statement, said it would take up activities for coordination of various education agencies and providing psychological support to students.

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association will take up disaster relief activities to the tune of ₹1 crore as part of a rehabilitation package. Ten houses, study material, and other construction will form part of the package.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.