August 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) is organising a viewing of the ‘blue moon’ for the public on August 31 on its campus at PMG. A ‘blue moon’ is a rare phenomenon when a second full moon occurs in a month. August had a full moon on August 1, and a second one will occur on Thursday, August 31. The viewing, with multiple telescopes, will be held till 8 p.m., Soju S. S., Director, KSSTM, said. The event is being organised as part of the Onam celebrations.