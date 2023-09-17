KSSTM organises interaction with ISRO scientists behind Aditya-L1 mission

September 17, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is expected to begin the next critical step in its journey to Lagrange point L1 on Tuesday, has a multi-layer thermal protection system to keep its scientific instruments safe from the sun’s heat, senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists involved in the project said here on Saturday.

Taking part in a public interaction at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM), they were responding to questions on how the spacecraft, which is India’s first solar observatory mission, would withstand the harsh conditions of its long journey to L1.

The scientists, from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), fielded questions on topics ranging from the impacts of solar wind, simulations conducted ahead of space missions, the conditions at the L1 Lagrange point and the ISRO programmes in general.

ISRO had launched Aditya-L1 aboard the PSLV-C57 on September 2. The mission’s next critical manoeuvre, the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion, is expected on September 19.

Satheesh Thampi, head of the Planetary Science Branch at Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) at VSSC, Mission Synthesis and Simulation Group head Rajeev U. P., Launch Vehicle Mechanical Integration Group head V. Rajasekhar, and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre deputy project director Kiran Mohan participated in the interaction.

The event, attended by school students and members of the public, was organised jointly by KSSTM, ISRO Aditya mission outreach cell, KSSTM, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), AASTRO-Kerala and Global Science Festival Kerala.

Anand Narayanan, professor, IIST and member of the Aditya-L1 outreach cell, moderated the session. KSSTM director S. S. Soju, Global Science Festival science convener Vaisakhan Thampi also spoke.