KSSP’s children’s science fete to be held on Jan 14, 15

January 12, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) will organise a children’s science festival as part of its 60th anniversary.

The festival that is aimed at promoting scientific consciousness and making study of science fun will be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, on Saturday and Sunday.

A training for children presenting scientific experiments at the festival was held at four centres in the distict recently. Nearly 300 children took part in the training.

Children and adults will get opportunities to view and perform the experiments from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the two days.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the festival at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. Mayor Arya Rajendran will release a handbook on the experiments. Organising committee chairperson Ravikumar will deliver the keynote address.

KSSP president B. Ramesh will present the certificates to students at the valedictory function at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

