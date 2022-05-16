KSSP urges govt. to conduct study on climate change in Wayanad

Threat of desertification in villages on Kerala-Karnataka border

A district meeting of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the government to conduct a scientific study on climatic changes in Wayanad district in a century.

A resolution passed by the committee said it was suspected that a process of desertification had begun on the Kerala-Karnataka border villages of the district and a comprehensive study on the recent climatic changes in the hill district was the need of the hour.

Higher educational and scientific institutions in the district should participate in the study. Available records related to the phenomena should be studied and experience of senior citizens should be recorded for the purpose.

Deforestation, changes in land utilisation, and changes in rain pattern also need to be studied. A sharp decline in agriculture produce owing to climate change and a sudden spurt in diseases and insect attacks affecting various crops should also be part of the study, the meeting said.

The meet elected K. Vishalakshi as president; M.K. Devasia as vice president; K. Bijo Paul as secretary; and P.J. Jomish ,treasurer.