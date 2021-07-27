KSSP seeks revamp of CZMP study panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘Two members have a background of anti-environmental activities’

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has raised doubts regarding the eligibility of two members of the three-member committee formed by the State government to examine the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

The Parishad, in a statement on Monday, sought the revamp of the panel alleging that two of the members in it have a background of ‘'anti-environmental’ activities.

One member, who heads a Delhi-based institution which carries out environmental impact assessments, acts as consultant and advisor to real estate and quarry owners. Another member regularly appears in court on behalf of people involved in environment violations, Parishad president O. M. Sankaran and general secretary P. Gopakumar said.

Neither of them are in any way connected to the fisheries sector, coastal regions or coastal zone management, the Parishad said, adding that it nonetheless welcomed the State Environment Department’s decision to form the committee to scrutinise the draft.

However, except for the official member in it - the Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) - the composition of the panel cannot be justified, it added. The government should urgently revamp the panel by including experts on the fisheries sector and coastal ecosystems, the Parishad said.

Scrutiny

The panel is tasked with scrutinising the draft submitted by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) and submitting recommendations to address any flaws.