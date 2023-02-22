HamberMenu
KSSP seeks plan of action on Kuttanad ecosystem

February 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) here on Wednesday called on the authorities to prepare a comprehensive programme to ensure protection of the ecologically sensitive Kuttanad region.

Addressing the media in connection with its Statewide foot march, KSSP general secretary Joji Koottummel demanded the constitution of a joint committee of local governments around Vembanad Lake for implementing the annual plans for protecting the system.

The other key demands raised by the organisation included the constitution of a technical committee consisting of ecologists and planners to assist the joint committee, demarcating the boundaries of the Vembanad backwater ecosystem and declaration of an eco-zone with public access for Kuttanad.

