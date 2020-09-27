KSSP plea to protect coastline

It also recommends revisit of EIA performed for Vizhinjam project

A Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) study has underscored the need for urgent but sensible measures to protect the 78-km-long, once-tranquil Thiruvananthapuram coast and address the factors that have quickened its degradation.

Among other things, the study report ‘Coastal erosion and management along the Thiruvananthapuram coast’ has called for urgent steps to end illegal and unscientific construction activities and large-scale encroachment along the coast and to relocate people from the particularly vulnerable locations. Also, the study has recommended a comprehensive revisit of the EIA performed for the Vizhinjam roject. The report has especially noted the following stretches and regions as requiring close observation: Kollengode- Paruthiyoor; Adimalathura; Cheriyathura- Valiathura; Valiathura- Kochuthope; Shangumughom; south Thumba (along VSSC); Thazhampalli- Poothura- Anchuthengu.

“Earlier, coastal erosion was a problem in Thiruvananthapuram only during the monsoons. But over the past three-four years, it has become intermittent,” said V. Harilal, chairperson, Environment Subject Committee, KSSP, who with K.V. Thomas, former Group Head, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), prepared the 66-page study report.