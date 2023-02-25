KSSP padayatra enters Kollam

February 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s (KSSP) Statewide padayatra (foot march) completed 31 days on Saturday in Kollam.

The padayatra led by poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar started from Enathu in Pathanamthitta and ended at Valakam. The march that started from Kanhangad on Republic Day was accorded receptions at Kalayapuram, Kottarakara and Sadanadapuram when it entered the district. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar greeted the march that concludes on February 28 at Thiruvananthapuram.

At a press meet held at Kottarakara, the KSSP called for comprehensive reforms in decentralisation and amendments to Kerala Panchayati Raj norms. Apart from increasing the autonomy of local self-government institutions (LSGIs), they recommended restructuring various government departments in line with decentralisation.

“Dual control continues in various departments that include Agriculture, Health. Education, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Small Scale Industries, Women and Child Development. The functions of the departments have not been restructured as per the powers delegated. While the local bodies are experiencing a staff shortage, many departments are overstaffed with low workload,” said its office-bearers.

They added that social audit should be made more systematic and Kudumbashree units should be scientifically reorganised so that they can undertake more activities for gender equality.