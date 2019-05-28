KSSP opposes waste-to-energy plants

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has opposed a government proposal to set up waste-to-energy plants across the State, claiming that the cost of production will be higher than that of solar energy or thermal energy owing to the high humidity component in the waste.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the newly elected president of the KSSP, A.P. Muraleedharan, and general secretary K. Radhan said this financial burden, however, would have to be borne by local bodies and the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The proposal to use effluents from the plants for landfill was not feasible as it would be difficult to find land for the purpose, they said.

Against policy

Mr. Radhan pointed out that the plants were against the policy of decentralised disposal of solid waste being followed by the government for the past few years. Instead, the government should encourage waste disposal at source and set up centralised plants to recycle plastic waste.

The KSSP functionaries wondered if the government had conducted socio-economic and environmental studies to gauge the feasibility of the proposal to set up plants that could produce 5-MW power by burning of waste. The plants are expected to come up in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kannur, and Malappuram districts.

Mr. Radhan said the government move would discourage responsible waste disposal. It was in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules as it had not considered the experiences of local bodies and the Kerala Suchitwa Mission in source-based disposal of waste.

Carbon footprint

“Biowaste is a source of nutrients and carbon for the soil. Nutrients and carbon won't reach the soil if they are burnt,” Mr. Radhan pointed out. The carbon component in waste would be converted to carbon dioxide too, which was not advisable in view of increased carbon footprint leading to global warming.

The argument that private construction companies would find the funds to set up the plants on their own was misleading, he said. The government had proposed to give land on lease for 27 years to the companies to set up the plants and they could also borrow money by pledging the land as collateral. “This will help the companies get the funds to set up the plants by pledging public land,” Mr. Radhan said.

The KSSP functionaries also urged the government to focus on ecofriendly reconstruction of flood-hit areas and bring in legislation against superstitious practices.