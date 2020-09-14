KSSP opposes waste-to-energy plant project

Thrissur

14 September 2020 00:21 IST

Accumulation of waste will damage environment, says resolution

The district conference of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has demanded that the Thrissur Corporation drop its proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant project at Nadathara.

In a resolution at the online conference, the Parishad pointed out that the project was against the State government’s policy of decentralised waste management. The WTE project, under which waste will be collected at one place, will lead to severe environmental issues. Moreover, burning of waste for power generation is harmful to nature, it noted.

Ideally, waste should be used for making organic manure to improve the quality of soil.

The WTE project, which is against the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, should be dropped by the corporation, the KSSP said.

The conference called upon the government to use paddy procured from farmers to improve the quality of noon meal served to students. It also demanded that the authorities scientifically modify water conservation methods in Kole fields. The government should take over quarries and crusher units to check exploitation of natural resources, the Parishad said.

Dr. T.S. Aneesh, public health expert, inaugurated the conference. He spoke on the topic ‘COVID - a Litmus Test of Public Health System’. KSSP district president K.S. Jaya presided over the meet.