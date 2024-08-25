KSSP offers home rain gauge project to minimise casualty in natural disasters

Following the devastating landslides that the State witnessed in recent years, including the latest Wayanad tragedy, the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has come forward with a micro-level experiment to minimise human casualties by involving people at panchayat level.

The experiment foresees creating rain literacy among local people living in vulnerable areas, and thus making them experts in measuring the rain. Each household will have a rain gauge, and the panchayats will be empowered to effectively act by foreseeing rain-related calamities.

Tying up with respective local bodies, the KSSP will train local people how to measure the rainfall using simple rain guages. The first such training was given to students of two schools in Pothukal and Edakkara panchayats of Nilambur taluk on Friday.

Pothukal panchayat, which witnessed the massive landslides of Kavalappara and Paathar in August 2019, is one of the most vulnerable panchayats in the district. Any landslides in the hills of Wayanad will have a direct impact on Pothukal as the streams originating from Wayanad end up in the Chaliyar river in Pothukal, causing floods and destructions. Dozens of bodies and body parts of the victims of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide were retrieved from the Chaliyar at Pothukal early this month.

“We welcome this idea mooted by the KSSP. It will be presented in the next panchayat board meeting, and we will take a final call on how to go about it,” said Pothukal panchayat president Vidya Rajan.

She said Pothukal was the most vulnerable panchayat in Malappuram district, and that the people living there were scared of rains. “Floods, landslides and casualties in the past few years have sown uncertainties and fear in the minds of the people. The monsoon has become a cause of worry for us. We will rope in school children and make them rain gaugers,” said Ms. Rajan.

Apart from measuring rain from homes, Ms. Rajan said that rain gauges would be installed in vulnerable parts of hills. “We will use panchayat funds if needed,” she said.

K. Rajendran, KSSP trainer who led the workshops at Catholicate Higher Secondary School, Pothukal, and NSS Higher Secondary School, Palemad, said that depending on India Meteorological department alone would not help.

“Met department warnings are good. But involvement of people at local level is the best way out to prevent and minimise loss of lives in natural disasters. We have huge lessons from the Wayanad tragedy,” said Mr. Rajendran.

Mr. Rajendran said that landslides were not the result of one day’s rain. “Continuous rain will be causing landslides and flash floods. Monitoring the rain at local level will help us prevent human loss considerably. Panchayats can make quick decisions and interventions at critical times. We want all vulnerable panchayats to be part of this project,” said Mr. Rajendran.

Accuracy of local-level rain gauges will be low. But informed decisions can be taken with the help of home rain gauges in critical times.