February 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad’s (KSSP) 34-day foot march will enter Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday. The yatra, raising the slogan ‘Science for People’s Welfare; Science for a New Kerala’, which started in Kasaragod on January 26 is entering the district after passing through 11 districts. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will lead the reception at Thattathumala at 4 p.m. K.K. Shailaja, MLA, and economist K.P. Kannan will be leading the march in the district on Monday and Tuesday.