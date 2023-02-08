ADVERTISEMENT

KSSP march to enter Palakkad on Friday

February 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A State march on foot being taken out by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) will pass through Palakkad district on Friday and Saturday.

The march began from Kasargod on January 26 and is expected to conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28.

The march will enter the district at Thootha on Friday afternoon and will halt at Cherpulassery for the day. The march will resume on Saturday morning and will be given receptions at Nellaya, Kayiliyad, Kulappulli and Shoranur.

Although the march is passing through a side of the district, KSSP volunteers from other parts of Palakkad will join the march. On Friday, the march will be led by transgender artist Sheetal Shyam. On Saturday, journalist K.J. Jacob will lead the march from Cherpulassery to Shoranur.

The KSSP will organise science awareness classes and seminars as part of the march.

