KSSP head calls for support to Litter-Free Kerala drive

Published - August 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad State president T.K. Meerabai inaugurating a two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapanam coordinators at IRTC, Mundur, on Tuesday.

Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad State president T.K. Meerabai inaugurating a two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapanam coordinators at IRTC, Mundur, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) State president and chairperson of Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, T.K. Meerabai has called upon the people to strengthen the government’s Litter-Free (Malinya Muktha) Kerala Campaign.

She was inaugurating a State level two-day training programme for the Haritha Sahaya Sthapanam (HSS) coordinators of the IRTC at Mundur on Tuesday. The HSS is offering technical support for waste management in 200 local bodies across the State.

She said Malinya Muktha Keralam was one of the key aspects of the ongoing Nava Kerala Campaign and it should be expanded considering the climate change and its impact on Kerala.

IRTC Registrar A. Raghavan presided over the function. IRTC Waste Management Division head P.N. Damodaran said that his institution was ready to spearhead modern biowaste management schemes. Experts B. Thaseem and N.K. Sasidharan Pillai, K.B. Jayakumar and V.K. Jaysomanatha spoke.

