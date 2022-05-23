KSSP district conference held

The district conference of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) passed resolutions demanding steps to increase health literacy in the State and declare Malayalam as the medium of instruction in schools in the State.

The conference also passed resolutions urging the State government to step up efforts for evolving a carbon neutral Kerala.

KSSP called for concerted efforts to promote scientific temper and secularism in the society. K.G. Harikrishnan has been elected district president and J. Sasankan and A. Sheelakumari, vice presidents. S. Rajith is the secretary and A.S. Shibu, the treasurer.